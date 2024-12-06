Two new lawmakers sworn in at Ukraine's parliament

Now there are 401 parliamentarians in the Verkhovna Rada, said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Verkhovna Rada (Illustrative photo: press service of the parliament)

Two new lawmakers, Tamila Tasheva and Bohdan Lukashuk, were sworn in during a session of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, reported MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Golos party.

Tamila Tasheva officially became an MP, following her release from the position of Permanent Representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Tasheva, a Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar public figure and co-founder of the public organization CrimeaSOS, will take the seat of Oleh Makarov, who passed away in October.

In April 2022, Zelenskyy appointed Tasheva as the Permanent Representative of the President in Crimea, where she focused on developing and implementing reintegration policies and supporting legislative initiatives aimed at preparing for Crimea's reintegration post-deoccupation.

Bohdan Lukashuk also took the oath of office as a member of the Verkhovna Rada. He will join the Batkivshchyna faction, replacing Alyona Shkrum, who recently resigned.

Lukashuk is an entrepreneur and a member of the Khmelnytskyi City Council. He served as the Deputy Head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration from 2014 to 2015 and ran for Khmelnytskyi mayor in 2020 under the Batkivshchyna party.

Zheleznyak noted that the Verkhovna Rada now has 401 parliamentarians, although the full composition should include 450 members.

On October 29, it was reported that MP Oleh Makarov passed away at the age of 59.

On November 6, the Central Election Commission declared Ivan Prymachenko, co-founder of the educational online platform Prometheus, elected as an MP. He was set to take Makarov's seat in parliament.

However, on November 20, Prymachenko announced his refusal of the mandate in the Verkhovna Rada.

On November 25, the CEC declared Tasheva an MP from the Golos party.