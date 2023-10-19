Satellite images show results of ATACMS strike on Russian-held Luhansk airport

Skhemy [Schemes], a journalistic investigative project under Radio Svoboda, has posted satellite imagery of Luhansk International Airport after it was struck by ATACMS missiles.

The images compare the view of the airfield in August and on 18 October, the next day after the strike.

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces claimed that nine helicopters, an air defence unit, an arsenal and ‘dozens’ of Russians were targeted in the attack that day.

Earlier, Skhemy posted satellite images showing the aftermath of missile strikes by Ukraine's Armed Forces on the airfield in the temporarily occupied southern Ukrainian city of Berdyansk.

The United States confirmed on Tuesday it had provided some ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, and Kyiv hinted it had already used the new capabilities to strike two airfields in Russian-held Ukrainian cities, dealing significant damage to Russian aircraft.

Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, posted a video of the use of ATACMS by Ukrainian forces.

