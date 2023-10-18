Satellite images capture damage at Berdyansk airfield following reported ATACMS attack

Radio Liberty's Skhemy project published satellite images showing the aftermath of missile strikes by Ukraine's Armed Forces on the airfield in the temporarily occupied southern Ukrainian city of Berdyansk.

The satellite images from Planet Labs taken on Wednesday revealed impact sites from Ukraine's use of long-range ATACMS missiles recently provided by the United States.

The photographs showed a section of the airport runway where Russian helicopters had been stationed, now damaged from the precision attacks.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces reported that at night in Berdyansk and Luhansk, nine helicopters, some air defenses, an arsenal and "dozens" of Russian troops were destroyed.

The Russians acknowledged an ATACMS strike. The Wall Street Journal wrote that Ukraine has indeed launched ATACMS, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed this in an evening video address.

The White House clarified that missiles with a maximum range of up to 165 km have been delivered to Ukrainian forces.

According to the New York Times, Washington handed over about 20 ATACMS to Kyiv.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.