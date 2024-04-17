Strike on Chernihiv: Death toll rises to 17, over 60 people injured

On April 17, Russian forces launched three missile strikes on Chernihiv, hitting almost the city center

Chernihiv (Photo: Telegram)

The number of people killed in the missile strike on Chernihiv has risen again, according to Andriy Podorvan, an adviser to the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, who reported this on the air of the telethon.

He said more than 60 people were injured to varying degrees, including three children.

"Several dozen children have been admitted to hospitals in the city of Chernihiv, all of them are being provided with appropriate assistance," he reported.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in Chernihiv. According to Podorvan, there are still people missing who have not yet been contacted. He noted that it is known that these people were near the "impact site".

"There is hope that someone else will be found," he said.

The National Police reported that as a result of the attack, 25-year-old police lieutenant Alina Mykolaiets was killed.

Alina Mykolaets (Photo: National Police)

"She was at home on sick leave when the enemy launched a rocket attack on a densely populated residential area of Chernihiv. Alina Mykolaiets was an inspector of the response department of the patrol police of the Chernihiv district administration and served in the police since June 2023," the law enforcement agency noted.

UPDATED AT 16:01. As reported by LIGA.net's correspondent, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported that the number of dead has risen to 16.

UPDATED AT 16:41. According to the State Emergency Service, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike has risen to 17: two people died in the hospital.

