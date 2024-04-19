Morning strike on Dnipro: 35 people injured, seven dead – photos of aftermath

Dnipro (Photo: Telegram)

In Dnipro, as a result of the Russian missile strike, the number of injured has risen to 35 people, with seven injured in the Synelnykove Raion, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

"In Dnipro, the number of injured has risen to 24. Search and rescue operations are underway in the most damaged building," he said.

According to updated data, five other high-rise buildings, two private houses, three educational institutions, seven administrative and office buildings, a market, shops and commercial pavilions, a hotel, a car service center, and almost 50 cars were damaged.

Lysak reported that more than 60 private homes were damaged in Synelnykove Raion, where seven people were injured. A solar power plant was also destroyed and an enterprise was mutilated.

UPDATED AT 16:22. Rescuers have recovered the body of a woman from under the rubble of a building in Dnipro and are searching for another person. According to updated information, there are a total of seven dead and 35 injured in the oblast.

