Strike on Kharkiv: 10 dead, emergency services conclude work at destroyed building site – photos

On January 24, rescuers recovered the bodies of two people and two dogs from the rubble

Consequences of the attack on Kharkiv on January 23 (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

Emergency services have completed their work at the site of a five-story building in Kharkiv, destroyed by a Russian missile. The attack resulted in 10 deaths, according to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

As reported by the emergency workers, on January 24, they retrieved the bodies of two more people and two dogs from the debris. In total, the Russian strike on Kharkiv on January 23 led to 10 fatalities.

Rescue teams cleared the rubble, as well as removed and dismantled hazardous structures, clearing 160 tons of building debris over two days.

