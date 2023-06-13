At least 6 dead, 25 wounded after Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih city

supplemented

A Russian missile hit the city of Kryvyi Rih in eastern Ukraine overnight, including a five-storey residential building, leaving at least six people killed and another 25 wounded, according to local authorities and Ukraine’s public prosecution office.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

Russia launched yet another missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Tuesday as Ukrainian forces report claim first settlements liberated in the long-awaited counteroffensive.

In the Dnipro region, three Russian cruise missiles were downed by Ukraine’s air defence, Serhii Lysak, the head of the regional military administration, said, adding that some missiles were not intercepted.

The head of Kryvyi Rih's military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, later said at least six people died and some were trapped under the rubble of a multi-storey building.

Three more people were injured at a private enterprise in the city and were hospitalised, and another four at another location. In addition, emergency services are looking for people under the rubble of a destroyed warehouse.

The attack also led to a building and a car catching fire, which had already been extinguished, and a rescue unit and an automotive company damaged, Mr Lysak said.

In total, Russia launched 14 X-101/555 cruise missiles, 10 of which were destroyed by air defence, and with four Iranian-made kamikaze drones, of which one was shot down, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported early on Tuesday morning.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was born in Kryvyi Rih, called the perpetrators "terrorists" and vowed to hold them accountable.

"Another round of terrorist missiles, Russian murderers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people," he posted on social media.

"There will never be forgiveness for terrorists, and they will be held accountable for every missile they launch."

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.