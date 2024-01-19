Strike on Chernihiv theater: Four American components found in Iskander-K missile – photo

Chernihiv Drama Theater (Photo by EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK)

The Ukrainian National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has reported that the Russian Iskander-K missile, which struck a theater in Chernihiv on August 19, 2023, contained four components of American origin. NACP stated that this particular missile was manufactured no earlier than March 2023. The agency disclosed that these details have been added to the Open Database of Foreign Components in Weapons.

NACP specified that the components are from the block of the SN-99 global navigation satellite system of the 9M727 Iskander-K short-range ballistic missile.

Additionally, experts determined that this missile was manufactured no earlier than March 2023. NACP suggests that these components could have been supplied to Russia after the onset of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Maxim Integrated is an American subsidiary of Analog Devices. It specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, and computing markets. The Open Database of Foreign Components in Weapons includes approximately 150 components manufactured by this company, found within Russian weaponry, including cruise missiles like the Kh-101, the combat reconnaissance helicopter Ka-52, the UAV Shahed-131, and more.

