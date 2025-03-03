UK, France fail to agree on one-month Ukraine ceasefire

Luke Pollard said on March 3 that Paris and London could not agree on a plan for a partial month-long ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

Keir Starmer (Photo: EPA/CHRIS J. RATCLIFFE)

Britain and France failed to agree on a one-month partial ceasefire plan between Russia and Ukraine, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard announced, AFP reported on March 3.

Details and direct quotes were not provided.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris and London were proposing a limited one-month truce, covering air and sea attacks and energy infrastructure but not ground fighting.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer added that the Britain-France plan would be finalized and sent to Washington.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to reporters in London, said he was aware of the proposal.

On March 2, Starmer hosted a defense and security summit in London, gathering 18 heads of state and government, plus EU and NATO leaders.

NATO mechanisms were discussed as a potential security guarantee for Ukraine, with initial outcomes reported.

On March 3, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the London summit’s results, accusing Europeans of wanting to "prolong the war."