Russia deploys additional forces to Kursk Oblast, possibly from other front sections, and begins building defensive positions

Kursk Oblast (Photo from resources of propagandists of the Russian Federation)

Russia has increased its military presence in the Kursk Oblast after facing "initial disarray and disorganisation" last week when Ukrainian troops entered the area, according to a new intelligence report from the United Kingdom.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

As of August 16, Ukrainian forces have reportedly penetrated the Russian border region "to a depth ranging between 10-25 km over a frontage of approximately 40 km."

Russian defense lines and border troops were unprepared for the attack, British intelligence reports.

However, Russia has deployed additional forces to the Kursk region, possibly from other sections of the front, and has begun constructing new defensive positions to prevent further advancement of Ukrainian troops.

See also: 'Slow and scattered': NATO assesses Russia's reaction to events in Kursk Oblast