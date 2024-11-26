UK sends dozens of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine after Labor government takes office – Bloomberg

The sources who reported this did not specify when exactly the missiles arrived in Ukraine, nor did they disclose their quantity

Storm Shadow (Photo from the manufacturer's website)

The United Kingdom has delivered an additional batch of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, marking the first such supply since the Labor government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, assumed office, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources.

The transfer occurred secretly weeks ago, involving "several dozen" Storm Shadow missiles ordered after Kyiv exhausted its stock of long-range munitions.

Sources noted the delivery took place before the UK and the U.S. officially approved their use for deep strikes inside Russian territory.

Due to security concerns, the precise timing and quantity of the delivery remain undisclosed.

The New York Times reported on November 17 that U.S. President Joe Biden permitted Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles for strikes on Russia, though this remained unconfirmed by U.S. officials.

On November 20, The Times claimed the U.S. had also given the green light for Ukraine to utilize British-supplied Storm Shadows for long-range attacks.