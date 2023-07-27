RU UA
Ukrainian athletes no longer boycotting competitions with Russians, Belarusians

27.07.2023, 07:09
Ukrainian athletes no longer boycotting competitions with Russians, Belarusians - Photo

The Ukrainian sports ministry has allowed Ukrainian athletes to compete with Russians and Belarusians taking part in competitions in a so-called neutral status.

An order published on the ministry’s website says the participation of Ukrainian athletes in competitions will be prohibited only if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete under national flags and symbols.

Accordingly, the participation of Ukrainian athletes in international competitions where Russians or Belarusians compete in a neutral status is now allowed.

Earlier Ukrainian sports minister Vadym Hutsayt suggested Ukraine could stop boycotting competitions with athletes from Russia and Belarus since both were not invited to the 2024 Olympics.

In February, the organising committee for the 2024 Olympics announced it would allow Russian athletes to participate under a ‘neutral flag’.

In response, three dozen countries, including Ukraine, called on the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russiains and Belarusians from the competition.

Milana Golovan
Comments

