Ukraine–Finland pact secures defense ties as Zelenskyy applauds "powerful" 10-year agreement

The parties signed the document on Wednesday during the visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb to Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Finland Alexander Stubb signed on Wednesday a ten-year agreement on security cooperation and long-term support.

"A powerful document that proves Finland's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," the Ukrainian leader stated.

The parties signed the document during Stubb's visit to Kyiv.

The President's Office added that the agreement also clearly confirms Finland's support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

Zelenskyy stressed that Finland will provide long-term military and financial assistance, deepen cooperation with Ukraine in a number of areas, and also help rebuild the energy sector, assess environmental damage, strengthen border and critical infrastructure protection. Finland will also treat Ukrainian military personnel.

On February 29, it was reported that Finland has not imposed any restrictions on its military aid, and Ukraine can use the weapons provided by Finland also on the territory of Russia.

On March 19, the Finnish government decided to join the Czech initiative and allocate 30 million euros for the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine.