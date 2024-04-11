Ukraine and Latvia sign security agreement formalizing military cooperation between two states

The parties signed the document during President Zelenskyy's visit to Lithuania

Signing of the agreement (Photo: Telegram channel of Andriy Yermak)

On April 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Latvian leader Edgars Rinkēvičs signed a bilateral security agreement, the Ukrainian head of state announced on Telegram.

According to the agreement, Latvia will provide military aid to Ukraine for 0.25% of GDP every year. The country undertakes a 10-year commitment to support Kyiv in cyber defense, demining and unmanned technologies. In addition, Latvia supports Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO.

Zelenskyy thanked Latvia for its support.

"This is precisely the specificity and predictability that our struggle for freedom and independence needs," the president concluded.

On January 12, a security agreement was concluded between President Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On February 16, such an agreement was signed by the head of the Ukrainian state and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On February 17, Zelenskyy signed an agreement with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

On April 3, Zelenskyy signed an agreement on security cooperation with Finland.