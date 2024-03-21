Ukraine receives $1.5 billion in aid from Canada

As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, the funds will be used to finance the budget deficit

Justin Trudeau and Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Telegram of Denys Shmyhal)

Canada has provided financial aid to Ukraine in the amount of $1.5 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

These funds will help the Cabinet to finance the deficit, in particular social programs to help Ukrainians.

Shmyhal noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Canada has provided Ukraine with 7 billion Canadian dollars (over $5 billion) in aid.

"We are grateful to the Canadian people and government, who remain our reliable allies in these difficult times," the premier concluded.

On March 5, it was reported that Canada is considering sending tens of thousands of 70 mm CRV7 anti-aircraft rockets to Ukraine.

On March 19, Canada announced the allocation of $40 million for artillery shells within the framework of the Czech initiative and $7.5 million for night vision devices for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.