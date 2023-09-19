Ukraine to receive T-72, Leopard tanks from Denmark

Denmark will transfer 15 modernised Soviet T-72EA tanks and 30 German Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, the country's defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting of Ukrainian allies in Germany, Mr Poulsen said that Denmark had signed an agreement to transfer 45 more tanks to Ukraine as part of a military aid package worth DKK 5.8 billion.

The T-72EAs can be immediately transferred to Ukraine while additional training is required for Leopard 1.

Earlier, Denmark bought 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine in cooperation with Germany and the Netherlands, but only some of them have been delivered so far.

The first dozen Leopard 1A5 tanks were delivered to Ukraine by Germany in July.

