Ukraine signs security agreement with Portugal

Portugal becomes the 12th country to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Luís Montenegro (Photo: Office of the President)

On May 28, in Lisbon, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro signed a security cooperation agreement, the Office of the President reported.

The agreement commits Portugal to supporting Ukraine in restoring its territorial integrity within its 1991 borders.

Additionally, the document states that Portugal will provide at least €126 million in military support this year. Portugal also reaffirms its participation in the F-16 Coalition, the International Maritime Capability Coalition, a program for purchasing large-caliber ammunition, demining efforts, and enhancing maritime security.

Specific sections of the agreement focus on bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, intelligence, combating organized crime and propaganda, and countering chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear risks.

Ukraine and Portugal will coordinate and strengthen joint efforts to support Kyiv on its path to NATO membership.

In the political cooperation section, the agreement emphasizes supporting the Ukrainian peace formula, holding the aggressor accountable, increasing sanctions against Russia, and working together on creating a mechanism for compensating damages, losses, or harm caused by Russian aggression.

The full text of the agreement is available here.

