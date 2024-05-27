Zelenskyy: Spain to provide Ukraine with €1 billion in aid this year and €5 billion by 2027

The corresponding amounts are stipulated in a security agreement, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Pedro Sánchez (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

Spain will provide Ukraine with €1 billion in military aid this year and €5 billion by 2027, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at a joint briefing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

These amounts are stipulated in the security agreement between Ukraine and Spain signed today.

"It is indeed a significant strategic document. For this year, we have secured €1 billion in military aid and for the period until 2027, €5 billion for Ukraine from Spain through the European Peace Facility," Zelenskyy said.

Read also: Spain to announce €1.1B military aid package for Ukraine, which includes tanks and Patriot missiles