Ukraine and Czech Republic agree to turn the page after diplomatic scandal – Sibiga

The Foreign Minister invited his Czech counterpart to Ukraine, and he agreed to come

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

The heads of diplomacy of Ukraine and the Czech Republic have agreed to "turn the page" on recent exchanges of statements after the scandalous New Year's address by Czech Parliament Speaker Tomio Okamura. About reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

The Foreign Minister had a telephone conversation with the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Petr Macinka. Sibiga called it "meaningful and constructive."

He thanked the Czech Republic for its continued support of Ukraine – political, economic, military and humanitarian.

"Firstly, we discussed our bilateral relations. We agreed to turn the page on the recent exchanges of statements and to strengthen our political dialogue at the level of the foreign ministries on the basis of mutual respect and strategic partnership," Sibiga wrote, adding that Ukraine and the Czech Republic are friends and allies.

Sibiga informed Macinka of Kyiv's interest in further cooperation with the Czech Republic in the defense sector, as well as in participating in the reconstruction of Ukraine. He also spoke about the situation on the battlefield and about Russian attacks on the energy sector.

Sibiga invited Matsinka to Ukraine, and he confirmed his trip in the near future.