Ukraine and Lithuania to jointly produce drones and electronic warfare systems

On November 4, Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas visited Kyiv on an official trip

Rustem Umerov, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, and Herman Smetanin in Kyiv (Photo by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine)

Ukraine and Lithuania have signed a memorandum to produce drones and electronic warfare (EW) systems jointly, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to Umerov, he signed the document on Monday, November 4, alongside Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas, who visited Kyiv for the official event, and Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries, Herman Smetanin. The agreement is aimed at strengthening Ukrainian defenders on the battlefield.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the defense ministries of Ukraine and Lithuania, Lithuania's Ministry of Economy and Innovation, and Ukraine's Ministry for Strategic Industries, outlining cooperation in the defense industry.

Umerov noted that the document covers the joint production of UAVs and their components, munitions, EW systems, and the development of advanced technologies.