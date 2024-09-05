Ukraine army chief confirms Russia's plan to attack from Kursk region
Russia had planned to launch an attack from the Kursk region before Ukraine's operation began, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)
In an interview with CNN, he outlined six key objectives for Ukraine, including diverting Russian forces and capturing prisoners of war.
According to Syrskyi, Russia intended to launch a new attack from the Kursk region before starting the Ukrainian operation.
Syrskyi considers the operation in the Kursk region a success.
"It reduced the threat of an enemy offensive. We prevented them from acting. We moved the fighting to the enemy’s territory so that [the enemy] could feel what we feel every day," the Commander-in-Chief said.
He outlined the following key objectives of the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region:
→ Prevent Russia from using the area as a launchpad for a new offensive;
→ Divert Russian forces from other areas;
→ Create a security zone;
→ Prevent shelling of civilian targets across the border;
→ Capture prisoners of war;
→ Boost the morale of Ukrainian troops and the nation overall.
See also: Ukrainian Armed Forces show activities of military commandant's office in Kursk region – photos