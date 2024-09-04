Ukrainian military says Russian authorities have left their citizens to fend for themselves and have not created humanitarian corridors during the entire operation

Photo by the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) have established a military commandant's office in Russia's Kursk region, where a Ukrainian military operation is ongoing. The Ukrainian Ground Forces shared photos of the office's activities.

The commandant's office reportedly ensures compliance with international humanitarian law in the Kursk region.

"A significant number of civilians, abandoned by Russian authorities without any means of survival – food, electricity, water, and gas – remain in the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces," the statement reads.

Military officials emphasized that since its establishment, the commandant's office has been providing comprehensive assistance to residents. Most of them are elderly people and children. Daily medical check-ups and necessary medical aid are provided both in the city of Sudzha and in other villages of the Kursk region under Ukrainian control.

In accordance with international humanitarian law, the military commandant's office also supplies civilians with food and water.

The Ukrainian Ground Forces added that throughout the time of the operation, the Russian side has not created any humanitarian corridors nor provided any assistance to its citizens.

