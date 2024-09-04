Zelenskyy: Absolutely all the objectives set for our Kursk operation are being realized

The President announced important decisions in September on the frontline and beyond

Ukrainian military (Photo by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the situation on the front lines, including in the Kursk region, in his evening video address, stating that all planned tasks are being realized.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Zeleskyy said there was a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi. They discussed the situation in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kurakhove sectors. The operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region was a separate topic.

"It is very important that absolutely all the objectives set for our Kursk operation are being realized <...> As of now, this operation continues to be the largest replenishment of the exchange fund from one direction," the President said.

He added that the current week and September should be productive for Ukraine. This primarily concerns air defense, reconstruction, and frontline capabilities. Zelensyy stressed that "substantial things" are being prepared.

"We are preparing important meetings with our partners. Something that can and should strengthen our positions – not only of Ukraine, but of all of us in Europe, of all of us in the world who want a real end to this war and a real joint work on ensuring that security never collapses again," he said.

Read also: Permission for long-range strikes on Russia depends solely on four countries – Zelenskyy