Only four states either provide or can provide the long-range weapons that can help push Russia out of Ukrainian territory, said Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Screenshot from the video)

The question of permission to use Western long-range weapons to strike targets within Russia depends solely on four countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris.

A journalist asked the Irish premier if his country would support the authorization to strike Russian targets with long-range weapons. Harris said in response that Ireland only provides non-lethal aid to Ukraine, and permission for long-range strikes must come from the countries providing such weaponry to Kyiv.

"Despite all my respect for every country and, of course, for our partners in Ireland – we need permission to use long-range weapons precisely from those countries that give us this long-range weapon, it depends on them," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that this does not depend on a coalition of all friendly partners – it depends on "very specific states": the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

"Today, only these four countries either provide or are capable of providing the long-range weapons that can help us push the Russian Federation out of our territory and save the lives of civilians," the president said.

