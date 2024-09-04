Emergency operations in Lviv conclude: Russia kills 7, injures over 50

Two children, aged 7 and 14, were among the dead

Consequences of the attack (Photo by the State Emergency Service of Lviv Oblast)

Emergency and rescue operations following the Russian missile strike in Lviv have been completed, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Rescue workers report that seven people were killed in the attack, including two children aged 7 and 14, based on updated information. An additional 53 people were injured.

The report states that state Emergency Service workers rescued 12 people.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that among the victims of the Russian attack were mother Yevhenia and her three daughters – Yaryna, Daryna, and Emilia Bazylevych. Only Yevhenia's husband survived the attack.

"Standing in the back is Yaryna Bazylevych. She was 21 years old and worked in our 'Lviv – European Youth Capital 2025' office. In the heart of Europe, Russia exterminates entire Ukrainian families. Russians kill our children, our future," the city mayor wrote.

Photo: Telegram channel of Andriy Sadovoy

Read also: Number of casualties after Russian missile attack on educational institution in Poltava rises to 351