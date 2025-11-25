Ukraine became a member of the Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Russia did not pass

Russia, which violates the Chemical Weapons Convention, has no right to influence the OPCW's governing body

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Ukraine was elected to the Executive Board of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. About reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga and called it an important diplomatic victory.

Along with Ukraine, Slovakia and Slovenia were elected to the Council for 2026-2028, while Russia was defeated for the third time in a row.

"Despite all the attempts of the aggressor state, the States Parties have made a clear choice: a systemic violator of the Chemical Weapons Convention cannot influence the OPCW's governing body," the minister said.

According to Sibiga, this victory is also an important tool to ensure an appropriate and timely response to the chemical threats that Ukraine faces due to Russia's armed aggression.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Ukraine will continue to work to ensure that international law is respected and the world remains protected from the threat of chemical weapons.