Russian propaganda media are spreading a new fake about the alleged existence of an "extensive network of laboratories for the mass production of chemical warfare agents" in Ukraine. About this reported Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

Pro-Kremlin outlets cite a statement by Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Vladimir Tarabrin, who claims that "hundreds of cases of chemical weapons use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces" have been recorded.

The Center emphasizes that the list of so-called "evidence" is traditional for Russian propaganda – references to anonymous reports of the Russian Defense Ministry, mention of "Siren gas," CS/Chloracetophenone, "psychotropics" and hydrocyanic acid – without any verified data or OPCW verification procedures.

Ukraine is a state party to the Chemical Weapons Convention and has no programs to create or produce chemical warfare agents, the Center emphasized.

"Russia's statements are not supported by official investigations or OPCW verification mechanisms. Moscow is manipulating concepts to create the illusion of 'systematic use of chemical weapons'," the CPJ said.

The purpose of spreading such statements is to justify aggression, militarize the occupied territories, and increase fear of fictitious "external threats" by presenting the occupation as "salvation."

In July, it was reported that dutch intelligence services have collected evidence that Russia is widely using banned chemical weapons on the frontline in Ukraine, including the substance chloropicrin.

on August 27, the CPJ reported that Russian propaganda was spreading a fake about Ukraine's alleged preparation of "provocations" with hazardous substances in in the combat zone in Donetsk region.