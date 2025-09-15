Ukrainian Armed Forces tell how many Ukrainian soldiers suffered from chemical weapons

Information on deaths caused by the occupiers' use of chemicals needs to be verified, said Artem Vlasiuk

Ukrainian soldier (Photo: Depositphotos)

The medical forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have recorded several thousand cases of poisoning of Ukrainian defenders as a result of Russia's use of chemical weapons. This was announced at a briefing by Colonel Artem Vlasiuk, Head of the Civil Defense Department of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Armed Forces Support Command, reports a correspondent of LIGA.net.

According to him, having a wounded man in front of you who arrived from a position where, among other things, tear grenades were dropped, he can be considered as an ordinary wounded man and as exclusively affected or poisoned by chemicals.

Vlasyuk clarified that the Armed Forces Medical Forces have recorded more than 3,000 cases of injuries or poisoning of varying severity. But, according to him, information on fatalities needs to be verified.

The colonel emphasized that Ukrainian defenders on the contact line are constantly exposed to firepower, enormous stress and psychological impact, so it is worthwhile to separately check each case of injury or poisoning as a result of the use of chemical weapons.

Vlasiuk explained that this is a very multifactorial check, which includes interviewing the soldier, examining his belongings, and investigating the place where the soldier performed the task.

So far, there is information about 3,000 injured servicemen, he reiterated.