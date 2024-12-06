Ukraine delivers first batch of Peklo missile-drones with 700 km range to Defense Forces

Five successful applications of this weapon have already been reported

Photo: X / Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has delivered the first batch of newly developed Peklo missile-drones to Ukraine's Defense Forces, the state news agency Ukrinform reported and published the relevant photos.

This is the first series of Ukrainian-made missile-drones to be handed over to the army and enter serial production.

During the event, it was announced that there have already been five successful deployments of these missile-drones.

Ukrinform provided the following specifications for the Peklo: a strike range of 700 km and a speed of 700 km/h.

No other characteristics were mentioned, but Zelenskyy previously described it as a "fundamentally new type of weapon."

Photo: Ukrinform

Photo: Ukrinform

Photo: Ukrinform

Photo: Ukrinform

Photo: Ukrinform

Photo: Ukrinform

Event participants stated that Ukrainian missile-drones are as effective as some types of enemy cruise missiles but "significantly cheaper."

In addition to the president, the event was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Anna Hvozdiar, and the president's advisor on strategic issues Alexander Kamyshin.

Later, Zelenskyy posted photos from the event and noted, "The task now is to ramp up production and deployment."

Photo: X / Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Photo: X / Volodymyr Zelenskyi

On November 19, it was reported that Zelenskyy tasked Ukrainian manufacturers with producing 3,000 missiles and at least 30,000 long-range drones.

On December 4, Defense Minister Umerov announced that Ukraine is serially producing the Palianytsia missile-drone and scaling up the production of Neptune anti-ship missiles.

