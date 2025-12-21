Ukraine demands return of 50 people taken from Sumy region: Russia is no different from Hamas
Ukraine is demanding that Russia return 50 citizens who were illegally taken from the village of Grabovske near the state border in Sumy region. About this said minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.
According to him, the enemy abducted mostly elderly women.
"With these medieval raids, Putin's Russia is demonstrating that it is no different from terrorist groups like ISIS, Boko Haram or Hamas. We demand the return of our civilian hostages home," Sibiga emphasized.
He noted that in addition to these citizens, the Russians must return thousands of other civilians forcibly deported to Russia, including Ukrainian children. Ukraine calls on all states and international organizations to join these demands.
Ukraine has already launched an investigation into this war crime and wants it to receive a proper response at the international level.
"It also emphasizes the constant threat of living next to Russia. That is why Ukraine needs a real, lasting peace. Living next to terrorists requires strength and reliable security guarantees," the Foreign Minister emphasized.
- on December 20, the head of the village of Grabovske in Sumy region reported that about 50 residents took out to the Russian Federation. Earlier, civilians signed refusals to be evacuated.
- IN THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE confirmed incident. According to them, the Defense Forces have withdrawn from several positions in the area of Hrabovske, and stabilization operations are underway there.
- A spokesman for the Joint Forces Operation said LIGA.netthat the actions of the Russian Federation in the Sumy region more like a provocation than that it is a new frontline.
