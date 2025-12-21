Ukraine demands return of 50 people taken from Sumy region: Russia is no different from Hamas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that it has already started investigating another war crime of the Russian Federation and compared it to terrorist organizations

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Ukraine is demanding that Russia return 50 citizens who were illegally taken from the village of Grabovske near the state border in Sumy region. About this said minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

According to him, the enemy abducted mostly elderly women.

"With these medieval raids, Putin's Russia is demonstrating that it is no different from terrorist groups like ISIS, Boko Haram or Hamas. We demand the return of our civilian hostages home," Sibiga emphasized.

He noted that in addition to these citizens, the Russians must return thousands of other civilians forcibly deported to Russia, including Ukrainian children. Ukraine calls on all states and international organizations to join these demands.

Ukraine has already launched an investigation into this war crime and wants it to receive a proper response at the international level.

"It also emphasizes the constant threat of living next to Russia. That is why Ukraine needs a real, lasting peace. Living next to terrorists requires strength and reliable security guarantees," the Foreign Minister emphasized.