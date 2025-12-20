About 50 residents of the border village of Hrabovske in Sumy region were taken to Russia – village head

There were civilians in the village who had previously signed refusals to be evacuated, Kordon.Media reported

The Russian invader (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On Saturday, December 20, about 50 residents were taken to the aggressor state from the border village of Hrabovske (Krasnopilska village community) in Sumy region. This was reported by Suspilne said larysa Kremezna, head of the village of Hrabovske.

"There were fifty people left there. They were taken to the territory of the Russian Federation," she said.

There were no children among them, the official clarified.

Previously, the resource Kordon.Media reported citing unnamed interlocutors, that it happened on Saturday night. The occupiers allegedly managed to enter the settlement.

There were civilians in the village who had previously signed refusals to be evacuated. The media also reported that about 50 people were taken to the territory of Russia for so-called "filtration measures".

The resource added that there is evidence of further movement of Russian units in the direction of Vysokyi village and Ryasne village.

On the morning of December 20, civilians also remained in Ryasne. Evacuation began in the evening of the same day.

Volunteers and government officials evacuated people, but this is a quarter of the residents who were there. Others remained, despite being warned about the situation, the newspaper said.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration did not officially comment on the information about the transfer of Grabovske residents to Russia.

At the same time, on Saturday evening, the head of the OVA, Oleg Grigorov reported the report said that on that day, some residents who had previously refused to be evacuated were evacuated from the Krasnopil community by armored vehicles.

He clarified that people are staying in a transit center where they receive the necessary assistance. Evacuation is being carried out for all residents who have applied.

As of December 19, these settlements were not marked as occupied on the DeepState map. Ruslan Mykula, the project's co-founder, confirmed to Suspilne that Russian troops have been activating in the area of Hrabovske. The situation is still being clarified.

Map: DeepState

In September, Zelenskyy reported that russian offensive for Sumy region failed, so they abandoned it.

In August, it became known that due to the fact that the Russians failed to succeed in Sumy region, they moved their forces to other frontline areas.