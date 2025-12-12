Russians strike at sports school in Sumy region during children's training

Occupants attacked a children's school in Shostka with two attack UAVs while children were studying

Attack on Sumy region (Photo: Oleh Hryhorov / Facebook)

On Friday, December 12, Russian troops attacked a sports school in Shostka. About reported oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration.

The occupiers hit the school with two attack UAVs. At the time of the attack, children were training there.

He noted that it was a targeted attack on the place where the children were. All children and coaches were quickly evacuated to a safe place.

According to preliminary information, all are alive, no one was wounded. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.