Russians strike at sports school in Sumy region during children's training
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
On Friday, December 12, Russian troops attacked a sports school in Shostka. About reported oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration.
The occupiers hit the school with two attack UAVs. At the time of the attack, children were training there.
Read also
He noted that it was a targeted attack on the place where the children were. All children and coaches were quickly evacuated to a safe place.
According to preliminary information, all are alive, no one was wounded. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.
- On the night of December 8, the Russians attacked Okhtyrka, Sumy region. A multi-storey building in Okhtyrka, Sumy region, was hit, seven people were injured, two of them were hospitalized.
- on December 11, the Russians dumped a guided aerial bomb on a store in the Velykopysarivska community of Sumy region, killing two people.
Comments (0)