Russians hit a multi-storey building in Okhtyrka and a house next to it in Chernihiv: photos
On the night of December 8, Russians attacked Ukraine with drones, including a hit on a high-rise building in Okhtyrka, Sumy region, and a drone in Chernihiv that struck near a house. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov , , the State Emergency Service and the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynsky .
Three unmanned aerial vehicles strike Okhtyrka, seven people injured, two hospitalized.
The high-rise building suffered extensive damage. Some of the residents managed to get down to the basement after hearing the threat, and seven people, including one child, were rescued from the damaged floors.
As a result of the strikes, a fire broke out in apartments on the second through fifth floors. Rescuers evacuated 35 residents.
In Chernihiv, an enemy UAV exploded near a multi-storey building – the blast wave smashed windows and doors, damaged cars.
A gas pipeline fire broke out.
Two people were injured and are being treated.
- On the night of December 6, the Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine, launching 51 missiles and 653 drones. There were hits and falling debris, and there were injuries.
- In particular, in Fastiv, the main building of the, train station burned down, and in Dnipro, a business reported that a 6,500-square-meter warehouse and medicines for 500 pharmacies were on fire. The Russian strike destroyed the stock of goods of one of the two largest pharmaceutical suppliers, BaDM, worth several billion hryvnias.
- On the night of December 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with 241 drones and five missiles.
