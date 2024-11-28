Ukraine enforces emergency power cuts as Russian attacks target energy system

Attacks on energy facilities are taking place all over Ukraine, Minister of Energy German Halushchenko said

Photo: EPA/Stanislav Koziluk

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine on Thursday, targeting the country’s energy infrastructure and prompting emergency power outages across multiple regions, DTEK energy company reported.

By order of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts were implemented nationwide, rendering regular outage schedules inactive. Authorities urged citizens to conserve electricity where available to help stabilize the grid.

"Energy facilities across Ukraine are under attack. Details of the damage will be clarified as soon as the security situation allows," Energy Minister German Halushchenko stated.

Explosions have already been reported in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Lutsk. The extent of the damage remains unclear.