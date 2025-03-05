Ukraine envoy says Trump cited Zelenskyy’s X post as 'letter' in Congress speech

Zelenskyy's post said that the meeting with Trump and Vance did not go according to plan and that Ukraine is grateful to the US for all the help and hopes for an agreement

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova explained that when President Donald Trump mentioned a "letter" from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his Congress address, he meant the post on X.

"Despite a tough situation, we’re moving forward, building ties, and advancing our priorities. President Trump read our President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s post in his national address and said, ‘I appreciate that he wrote this letter,’" she said.

Zelenskyy’s press secretary, Sergii Nykyforov, told LIGA.net there was no "letter," confirming Trump referred to the social media post.

In his Congress speech, Trump said the U.S. received a "strong signal" from Russia about peace readiness and cited a "letter" from Zelenskyy expressing willingness to negotiate soon.

Trump thanked Zelenskyy for it.

The letter Trump referenced was Zelenskyy’s X post, where he said the Oval Office meeting didn’t go as planned. He thanked the U.S. and Trump personally for support, stressing Ukraine doesn’t want endless war.

"My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," he wrote.

On February 28, 2025, Zelenskyy visited the White House for talks with Trump. A dispute flared during their Oval Office meeting, and Zelenskyy left early.

Vice President J.D. Vance said Trump sought a public meeting due to feeling disrespected.

On March 4, the White House said Zelenskyy "bit the hand that was trying to feed him."

