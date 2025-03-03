Ukraine, Europe to coordinate 'lines' on conditions for ending war and show it to USA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine wants peace and once again thanked the United States for their help

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Returning from the summit in London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine and European allies will hammer out shared positions on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine in the coming days, and then present them to the United States.

He outlined goals to achieve and lines not to cross.

"The takeaway from these days is clear European support. More unity, more readiness to work together. Everyone agrees on one thing: real peace needs real security guarantees. That’s the stance of all our Europe — the whole continent — Britain, the EU, Norway, Turkiye," Zelenskyy said.

He noted Ukrainian and European positions are now coordinated, with more meetings and joint efforts planned soon.

"There will be diplomacy for peace — and to keep us all together: Ukraine, all of Europe, and absolutely, absolutely America," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed the U.S.’s critical role, thanking it again for support.

"Not a day goes by without us feeling this gratitude," he said, countering Vice President J.D. Vance’s Oval Office claim of ingratitude. CNN later tallied 33 Zelenskyy thank-yous to Americans, excluding the speeches in Ukrainian.

"Because it is gratitude for preserving our independence. Our resilience in Ukraine rests on what our partners do for us — and their own security."

He insisted Ukraine seeks peace, not "endless war," rebutting President Donald Trump’s claim that he’s "not ready for peace" and wants to "fight and fight."

"Reliable, lasting peace and a proper end to the war — that’s truly our shared priority," Zelenskyy said, emphasizing security guarantees as the key.

On March 2, Zelenskyy affirmed "strong ties" with the United States will endure.

Post-summit, the President’s Office said partners are eyeing NATO mechanisms as a potential security guarantee for Ukraine.