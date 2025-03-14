Ukraine already forming team to develop plan to monitor potential ceasefire, FM Sybiha says

The foreign minister reported that Ukraine has begun forming a national team to exercise control if a ceasefire is introduced along the entire front line

Andrii Sybiha (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine is actively forming a national team tasked with creating a detailed plan to monitor a possible 30-day ceasefire with Russia, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha revealed on Friday, speaking alongside Austria’s Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Kyiv, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

The move follows Ukraine’s March 11 talks with the U.S. in Jeddah, where both sides agreed to the truce, contingent on Russia’s acceptance — a step President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said would activate "ceasefire" the moment Moscow consents.

Sybiha noted that upon returning from Jeddah, Ukraine’s negotiation team briefed Zelenskyy on the U.S. discussions and proposed next steps.

"We’re already effectively working on forming a national team to develop the necessary action algorithms for properly controlling a potential ceasefire. It’s an extremely complex process," he said.

With a 1,300-kilometer frontline seeing daily combat, Sybiha stressed the need for readiness against Russian provocations.

"Everything will now be aimed at making sure that the Ukrainian side is ready with the appropriate teams, developments, and modalities. I mean, in particular, the future vision of an agreement or action plan to achieve a just peace for Ukraine. Of course, the parameters and scope of the security guarantees package for Ukraine," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy concluded.

During talks in Jeddah on March 11, 2025, the United States and Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire.

President Zelenskyy said the ceasefire would take effect as soon as Russia agrees to it.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has signaled agreement to the U.S. ceasefire proposal but tacked on steep demands, including halting Ukraine’s mobilization and military aid during the truce.