Ukraine forces blow up railway in Russia's Belgorod region, paralyzing traffic – source

A train providing logistical support for Russian military personnel was damaged in the operation

Belgorod Oblast (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

On September 10, Ukrainian forces mined and detonated a section of the Stary Oskol – Valuyki railway in Russia's Belgorod region, as reported by a LIGA.net source in Ukrainian intelligence.

According to the source, the occupants' railroad explosion was a joint operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the operation, a freight train supplying the logistical needs of Russian military personnel was damaged. After the explosion on the railway track, 11 cars and the locomotive of the freight train derailed and overturned.

The railway artery is paralyzed, and some trains have been canceled, the source said.

Photo: propaganda Telegram channel Baza

