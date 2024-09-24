Ukraine in talks with partners to fund missile program

Rustem Umerov (Photo by Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine has begun negotiations with international partners to secure direct funding for its missile program, according to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in an interview with Livyi Bereh.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Umerov explained that the missile program was previously managed by the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine but will now be under the Ministry of Defense starting in 2024.

"We transferred General Klochko from the Defense Intelligence to conduct an audit, checking where resources were needed – how many MANPADS, Grads, Uragans, and Smerch systems were available. We reviewed aviation components and calculated how many long-range missiles were required. We have all the numbers and are now determining how and where funding will be allocated," Umerov said.

He further noted that the missile program is planned to span three years, and negotiations with partners for direct investment are underway.

"Missiles are a complex issue, but we’ve tackled it," the minister said. "We are already using these missiles and aim to increase local production, as we will always need missiles for deterrence and defense. That's why we are investing in the program and asking partners to do the same. The focus is on missiles and drones for long, medium, and short ranges."

Read also: Borrell calls for increased aid to prevent Russia from 'plunging Ukraine into the dark