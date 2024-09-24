Borrell calls for increased aid to prevent Russia from 'plunging Ukraine into the dark'

Europe's chief diplomat noted that Russia continues to receive missiles for attacks, in particular from Iran

Josep Borrell (Photo: EPA)

The European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, has warned that Russia is attempting to disrupt Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter. In response, he called on allies to support the country and provide not only military but also humanitarian aid, reported Reuters.

"We have to support Ukraine not only providing military capacity, but electricity production capacity. Otherwise, this country will be facing a very hard time in winter," Borrell said during a press conference with journalists in New York.

He emphasized the need for allies to ramp up efforts to provide Ukraine with air defense systems. Otherwise, due to Russian attacks on the energy system, Ukraine could face an electricity deficit of 6 GW during the winter of 2024-2025, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.

"It is clear that Russia wants to put Ukraine into the dark and the cold. The winter is coming, and following Russia attacks against energy targets, Ukraine energy production capacity has been reduced by two-thirds," Borrell stated.

Additionally, the EU's chief diplomat said that Russia continues to receive weapons from Iran, despite denials from Iranian officials.

"It's clear that Russia has been receiving new arms, in particular missiles from Iran. This is what we believe, even if Iranians deny it, but it looks like it," Borrell said.

He also stated that before entering into peace negotiations with Russia, Ukraine needs to "improve the military situation." Negotiations should be conducted from a "position of strength," the diplomat stressed.

"The Victory Plan is about how to conduct a war. The Peace Plan is about how to get peace," Borrell said.

On September 19, Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU would provide Ukraine with €160 million to prepare for winter.

On September 20, the Pentagon pledged to use all $5.8 billion allocated for aid to Ukraine.

On September 21, it was reported that the United States is preparing a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine. According to Reuters, the package will include ammunition for HIMARS, artillery shells, and other weapons.