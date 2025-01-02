Ukraine may need to make territorial concessions to Russia – Volker

Kurt Volker (Photo by ERA)

Ukraine will likely need to make territorial concessions to Russia as part of a potential peace agreement, former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker said in an interview with LIGA.net.

"Unfortunately, I think this is where things are heading… No one will recognize Russia's occupation. But we'll likely see an understanding that Ukraine won't regain these territories militarily," he stated.

Volker stressed that efforts should focus on de-occupying Ukrainian territories through other means. However, he noted that Russia is likely to resist and continue its occupation.

He acknowledged that allies are countering Russia and imposing sanctions, but this is "terrible" for Ukrainians living under occupation. Volker said the situation reminds him of Germany after World War II.

"After WWII, West Germany developed, joined the European Union, and NATO. Meanwhile, East Germany remained occupied by Soviet forces. This lasted for 40 years until Germany was reunified," he said.