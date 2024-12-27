Half of Ukrainians believe Trump will bring end of war closer. But with concessions to Russia – poll

There is a lot of uncertainty among Ukrainians about whether a fair peace can be expected under Trump's second presidency.

A survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) reveals that nearly half of Ukrainians believe the election of Donald Trump as US President will bring peace closer, but only 7% think it will be completely fair.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The survey asked Ukrainians whether Trump's victory would bring peace closer or push it further away.

The results showed that 45% of respondents believe peace will be closer, with 15% thinking it will be significantly closer and 30% believing it will be slightly closer.

Conversely, 14% of respondents think peace will be further away, with 5% believing it will be significantly further and 9% thinking it will be slightly further. The remaining 40% either believe nothing will change or are undecided.

When asked if Ukraine can expect a fair peace under Trump's presidency, the responses were more divided. Only 7% of Ukrainians are convinced that peace will be completely fair, while 11% believe it will be completely unfair.

A significant portion of respondents fell between these extremes, with 23% believing peace will be rather or completely fair, and 31% believing it will be rather or completely unfair.

Another 29% think there will be a mix of meeting Ukraine's demands and making concessions to Russia, making it hard to predict the outcome. The remaining 18% were undecided.

The survey was conducted by KIIS from December 2 to 17, with 985 respondents aged 18 and above living in Ukrainian-controlled territories, including some internally displaced persons (IDPs). The margin of error for the survey is 4.1%, but it may be higher due to the ongoing war.

Earlier, KIIS published results indicating that Ukrainians who do not trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are more willing to make territorial concessions.

Additionally, a survey by the Razumkov Centre think tank found that 73% of Ukrainians believe Russia must meet certain conditions before Ukraine agrees to start peace negotiations.