Ukraine MFA calls Putin's decree on forced deportations a "worthless act"

Heorhii Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

The decree signed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which mandates the forced deportation of Ukrainian citizens from temporarily occupied territories and Russia, is a "worthless act" and part of Russia's broader campaign of discrimination and persecution against Ukrainians, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said during a briefing on March 20.

He noted that this is not the first such document. According to Tykhyi, the decree enforces the forced expulsion of Ukrainians residing in occupied territories and Russia without so-called "legal grounds."

"We consider this a worthless act. It is yet another step in Russia's campaign of discrimination, persecution, and forced displacement of Ukrainian citizens from their homeland or coercion into obtaining foreigner status," the MFA spokesperson said.

He added that Russia continues to violate fundamental norms of international law. In particular, this decree breaches at least three international legal instruments.

"We emphasize that these systematic deportations and persecutions are part of Russia's genocidal policy against the Ukrainian people," Tykhyi said, adding that the Genocide Convention clearly defines forced population transfers as an attempt to destroy a national group.

The MFA spokesperson reminded that the Kremlin has historically used mass deportations as a tool to erase the national identity of various peoples, including Ukrainians.

According to him, Russia continues Soviet-era repressive practices and violates its international commitments. Furthermore, the Russian dictator's decree contradicts Moscow's claims of readiness for a peaceful resolution and undermines peace initiatives.

Ukraine has called on international institutions and its partners to condemn Russia's violation of international law and to intensify sanctions. Additionally, Ukraine is appealing to the International Criminal Court to consider this decree as further evidence of war crimes committed by Russia's leadership.

Putin's decree requires Ukrainian citizens in Russia without legal grounds to either leave the country or "regularize their legal status" by September 10—effectively compelling them to obtain Russian passports. This also applies to residents of temporarily occupied territories.