The U.S. Secretary of State emphasized that this is critically important

Antony Blinken (Photo by Alessandro Di Meo/EPA)

Ukraine must make "hard decisions" regarding further mobilization of its population, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a briefing following a meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, as reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

"Ukraine needs to make hard decisions about further mobilization, but these are necessary steps. We aim to ensure that those mobilized receive training and essential equipment," Blinken stated.

He added that even with funding and ammunition, there must be people on the front line to counter Russian aggression. Blinken did not specify the exact measures he referred to as "hard decisions."

On November 27, Reuters reported that the United States is urging Ukraine to lower the mobilization age to 18.

An agency source noted that "mobilization and more manpower could make a significant difference at this time as we look at the battlefield today."

The proposal drew criticism from Dmytro Lytvyn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's communications advisor.

"Calls to lower the mobilization age in Ukraine make little sense, supposedly to enlist more people, when we see previously announced equipment is not arriving on time," Lytvyn wrote.

He also pointed out that delays in supplies have left Ukraine unable to arm already mobilized soldiers adequately.