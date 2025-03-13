Ukraine out of ATACMS long-range missiles – AP

The stock of missiles ran out at the end of January, the agency notes

ATACMS missile launch (Photo: John Hamilton / US Army)

Ukraine has fully used up its supply of ATACMS ballistic missiles supplied by the United States, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, quoting an anonymous U.S. official and a Ukrainian parliamentarian from the defense committee.

The U.S. official disclosed that fewer than 40 ATACMS missiles were delivered to Kyiv, with the stockpile exhausted by the end of January 2025.

Senior U.S. defense figures, including former Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, had previously signaled that only a small number of ATACMS would be provided, emphasizing that the U.S. and NATO allies prioritized other weapons as more valuable for Ukraine’s fight.

REFERENCE. The solid-fuel, surface-to-surface ATACMS, produced by Lockheed Martin, boasts a range of up to 300 kilometers and is launched from M270 MLRS or M142 HIMARS systems.

In November 2024, the U.S. greenlit their use against Russian territory, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to revise Russia’s nuclear doctrine to allow potential nuclear retaliation against ballistic missile launches threatening Russia.