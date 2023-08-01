First two Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns, paid for by European states, go to Ukraine

Slovakia on Thursday handed over to Ukraine the first two of 16 Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers paid for by Denmark, Norway, and Germany, a Slovak official said.

Marian Majer, secretary to the Slovak defence ministry, said the handover of the Zuzana 2 took place at the Konstrukta Defence enterprise in the city of Dubnica nad Váhom, in the northwestern part of the country.

The event was attended by Slovak prime mMinister Ludovit Odor, defence chief Martin Sklenar, and the ambassadors of Ukraine, Germany, Denmark, and Norway.

The Zuzana 2 is an 8x8 self-propelled artillery system based on the previous 155 mm Zuzana version. The maximum range is 41 kilometres, the crew consists of three people, and the automatic loading system allows for six shots per minute.

Germany, Denmark, and Norway agreed to jointly finance the delivery of sixteen Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers back in October 2022.

Ukraine has already received such howitzers via a separate military aid from Slovakia.

