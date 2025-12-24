Ukraine prepares pilots for training on Swedish Gripen aircraft

Sweden is preparing to announce a new package of assistance to Ukraine in the field of air defense

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: x.com/Denys_Shmyhal)

Ukraine is preparing to start training Ukrainian pilots on Gripen aircraft. About reported prime minister Denis Shmyhal after a conversation with his Swedish colleague Paul Johnson.

"We are preparing to start training Ukrainian pilots and technical staff," the minister said.

Shmyhal noted that during Russia's massive air attack on the night of December 23, F-16 aircraft destroyed the vast majority of the 35 cruise missiles.

According to him, Sweden is also planning to announce a new package of support for Ukraine in the field of air defense in the near future.