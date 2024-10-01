Ukraine produces 15 Bohdana howitzers per month, sometimes 20, says Zelenskyy

Bohdana howitzer (Photo by ArmyInform)

Ukraine produces 15 Bohdana self-propelled artillery units each month, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during his speech at the second International Defense Industries Forum.

"We are producing artillery – our Bohdana howitzers – at a rate of 15 units monthly, and sometimes as many as 20," he said.

In April, Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine had increased production to 10 of these artillery units per month.

By July, the president noted that Ukraine had achieved production rates for the Bohdana that positioned the country as a leader in this segment in Europe.



