Ukraine reaffirms veterans as security factors amid President Duda's remarks about post-war threats

After 2014, when hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians crossed the front, there was no significant increase in crime or threats to Europe, the Foreign Ministry noted

Andrzej Duda (Photo: Jarek Praszkiewicz/EPA)

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to Polish President Andrzej Duda's statement that the end of the Russo-Ukrainian war could lead to an increase in international organized crime, emphasizing that Ukrainian soldiers and veterans are a security asset for Europe, not a threat.

The Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to Poland for its substantial support and to Duda personally for his consistent advocacy for Ukraine's interests and calls for increased support for Kyiv.

"However, we disagree with the portrayal of Ukrainian warriors, who are currently risking their lives to defend Europe from the Russian invasion, as a potential threat to European security," the statement reads.

The Ministry noted that since 2014, when hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have gone through the frontlines, there has been no significant increase in crime or threats to Poland or Europe. Additionally, Ukraine has prioritized the adaptation, socialization, and integration of soldiers and expects further assistance from partners in this effort.

"Ukrainian soldiers and veterans are not a threat but a security factor for Ukraine, Poland, and all of Europe. They are a guarantee of a free and stable European future," the Ministry stated.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Duda expressed the view that the end of the Russo-Ukrainian war could lead to an increase in international organized crime, comparing it to events in Russia in the early 1990s when crime, banditry, and violence involving firearms surged among veterans of the Afghan war.

On November 19, 2024, Duda doubted that Ukraine could stand against Russia without Poland's help.

On January 15, 2025, Duda proposed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that a Polish representative be included in potential peace talks with Russia.