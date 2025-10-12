Ukraine received a mine countermeasures ship from the Netherlands and expects another one by the end of 2025 – Navy
Ukraine has received an Alkmaar-type mine countermeasures vessel from the Netherlands and is expecting another such ship soon, reported commander of the Ukrainian Navy vice admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa after meeting with the Dutch delegation.
"I expressed my gratitude for the significant efforts and fruitful cooperation within the framework of the Coalition of Maritime Capabilities of Ukraine. The support of the Netherlands makes our fleet stronger and more effective in the fight against Russia. Recently, we have received an Alkmaar-type mine countermeasures ship from our partners, and we expect to receive another one by the end of the year," the military said.
According to him, crew training for this vessel is already underway.
The Dutch delegation was headed by Minister of Defense Ruben Brekelmans and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom General Onno Eichelsheim.
The parties also discussed the security situation in the Black Sea region and prospects for further cooperation between the two countries.
- On the intention to transfer the following vessels to the Netherlands announced back in March 2023.
- At the end of June 2025, the Dutch Ministry of Defense reported on the transfer to Ukraine of one Alkmaar minesweeper each from Belgium (named Melitopol) and Belgium (Mariupol). The agency noted that by the end of the year, another ship would be transferred, which would be renamed Henichesk.
- On October 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the approval of the presidential decree on the deployment of the Armed Forces units to foreign countries, which provides for the deployment of units and vessels of the Navy in Turkey and the UK.
- Zelenskyy's decree mentions three Alkmaar-type mine countermeasures – the aforementioned Mariupol, Melitopol and Henichesk.
